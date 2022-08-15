Tomorrow, Emma Raducanu will have her first encounter with tennis legend Serena Williams, who recently announced that she was set to "evolve away from tennis" in the near future, while the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal will also be in action later in the week.

The build-up to this year's US Open continues this week with The Cincinnati Masters – also known as the Western & Southern Open – and there are already some interesting matches on the cards.

Today's highlights include British hopeful Cameron Norrie's tie against Danish hotshot Holger Rune and a box office clash between former Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

In the women's game, last year's US Open finalist Leylah Annie Fernandez is in action against Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina takes on Egypt's Mayar Sherif.

Fans around the world will be excited to see how the tournament plays out with so many big names involved this year.

The US Open is coming up soon and the events in Cincinnati are likely to give us a good flavour of what to expect at Flushing Meadows when the final major of the year rolls around.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Cincinnati Masters 2022 order of play for today.

Cincinnati Masters 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Monday 15th August

Centre Court

From 4pm

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v Mayar Sharif (EGY)

Ana Anisimova (USA) v [9] Daria Kasatkina

Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) v Andy Murray (GBR)

Grandstand

From 4pm

Alex Molcan (SVK) v [13] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) v John Isner (USA)

Jil Teichmann (SUI) v Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Porsche Court

From 4pm

Aslan Karatsev v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v JJ Wolf (USA)

Caty McNally (USA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Tereza Martincova (CZE) v Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (ESP)

Carolina Garcia (FRA) v Petra Martic (CRO)

Court 3

From 4pm

[15] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Holger Rune (DEN) v [9] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[13] Leylah Annie Fernandez (CAN) v Ekaterina Alexandrova

Karen Khachanov v Sebastian Korda (USA)

Taylor Townsend (USA) v Alja Tomljanović (AUS)

Court 4

From 4pm

Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) v Veronika Kudermetova

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)

[14] Marin Cilic (CRO) v Jaume Munar (ESP)

Marcos Giron (USA) v David Goffin (BEL)

