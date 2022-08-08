Ranking points were stripped from this year's Wimbledon tournaments due to the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players. 2021's points were lost and not replaced, meaning Novak Djokovic has plunged to No.6 in the world rankings despite winning at SW19.

The Canadian Open offers the first key opportunity for players to rack up big points since May – and the men's ATP rankings look particularly spicy.

Djokovic has withdrawn from this tournament over his vaccination status, leaving the door open for new No.1 Daniil Medvedev to capitalise.

Rafael Nadal has also withdrawn from the tournament due to injury, meaning Medvedev will be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud at the top of the seedings as the next-gen stars take over.

In the women's game, world No.1 Iga Swiatek continues to dominate proceedings, while British ace Emma Raducanu will be desperate to pick up sizeable points here before her 2021 US Open points are ripped from her at the end of the month. She is set to plummet down the charts unless she performs well over the next few weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Canadian Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Canadian Open 2022?

The tournament kicked off on Monday 8th August 2022.

The men's and women's tournaments will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 14th August 2022.

How to watch and live stream Canadian Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Canadian Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1000)

Round of 64: Monday 8th – Tuesday 9th August

Round of 32: Wednesday 10th August

Round of 16: Thursday 11th August

Quarter-finals: Friday 12th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 13th August

Final: Sunday 14th August

WTA Women's Singles (1000)

Round of 64: Monday 8th – Tuesday 9th August

Round of 32: Wednesday 10th August

Round of 16: Thursday 11th August

Quarter-finals: Friday 12th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 13th August

Final: Sunday 14th August

Where is the Canadian Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at two separate locations across Canada. The men's tournament is being held in Montreal, Quebec while the women's event is staged over 300 miles away in Toronto, Ontario.

Each event offers 1000 ranking points for the respective ATP and WTA tours and will be held on hard outdoor courts.

