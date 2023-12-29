Brisbane International 2024 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the Brisbane International 2024, including schedule, date, TV channel and live stream details.
The Brisbane International returns for the first time since 2020 with a host of top players set to face off in the first ATP and WTA event of the year Down Under.
The big news in 2024 is that Rafael Nadal is set to make his first appearance since the Australian Open in 2023 following a year hampered by injury set-backs. He announced he will retire in 2024 – the farewell tour begins now.
However, despite Nadal's presence alongside the likes of Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov and Ben Shelton among others in the ATP 250 event, the WTA 500 singles event looks set to draw a stellar cast of contenders.
World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka looks set to be top seed in Brisbane as top-ranked star Iga Swiatek will be competing in the United Cup during this week.
Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova are among the eight players inside the top 21 in the WTA rankings to collect seedings for this competition.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brisbane International 2024 tennis tournament.
When is the Brisbane International 2024?
The tournament begins on Sunday 31st December 2023 and runs until the final on Sunday 7th January 2024.
Most matches will take place in the early hours of the morning in UK time as Brisbane is 10 hours ahead of London.
How to watch and live stream Brisbane International 2024 in the UK
You can watch the Brisbane International 2024 live on Sky Sports.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Where is the Brisbane International 2024 held?
The Brisbane International is held at the Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane in Australia.
Its show court can hold up to 5,500 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches with scope for a temporary extension.
