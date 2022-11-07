Billie Jean King Cup 2022 tennis schedule – Order of play today (Tuesday 8th November)
We round up the full Billie Jean King Cup 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Tuesday 8th November.
The Billie Jean King Cup Finals have arrived with a packed slate of matches to savour over the coming days.
Great Britain begin their tournament on the opening day on home soil in Glasgow as they face Kazakhstan on Tuesday afternoon.
Emma Raducanu will miss out due to injury, but Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart are among the British quintet hoping to provide plenty of entertainment on court.
The USA team is comfortably the most accomplished line-up going into the tournament, with three of the current top 15 female players in world tennis among their ranks, including Coco Gauff.
Fans across the world will be keen to see how their favourite stars fare in a matchplay situation alongside compatriots in singles and doubles duels.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022 order of play for the matches.
Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022 schedule
All UK time. Singles matches only.
Tuesday 8th November
From 10am
Australia v Slovakia
From 4pm
Kazakhstan v Great Britain
Wednesday 9th November
From 10am
Switzerland v Italy
Belgium v Slovakia
From 4pm
USA v Poland
Spain v Kazakhstan
Thursday 10th November
From 10am
Australia v Belgium
Italy v Canada
From 4pm
Spain v Great Britain
Czech Republic v Poland
Friday 11th November
From 11:02am
Switzerland v Canada
From 4:30pm
Czech Republic v USA
