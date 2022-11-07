Great Britain begin their tournament on the opening day on home soil in Glasgow as they face Kazakhstan on Tuesday afternoon.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals have arrived with a packed slate of matches to savour over the coming days.

Emma Raducanu will miss out due to injury, but Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart are among the British quintet hoping to provide plenty of entertainment on court.

The USA team is comfortably the most accomplished line-up going into the tournament, with three of the current top 15 female players in world tennis among their ranks, including Coco Gauff.

Fans across the world will be keen to see how their favourite stars fare in a matchplay situation alongside compatriots in singles and doubles duels.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022 order of play for the matches.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 8th November

From 10am

Australia v Slovakia

From 4pm

Kazakhstan v Great Britain

Wednesday 9th November

From 10am

Switzerland v Italy

Belgium v Slovakia

From 4pm

USA v Poland

Spain v Kazakhstan

Thursday 10th November

From 10am

Australia v Belgium

Italy v Canada

From 4pm

Spain v Great Britain

Czech Republic v Poland

Friday 11th November

From 11:02am

Switzerland v Canada

From 4:30pm

Czech Republic v USA

