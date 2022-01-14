Australian Open prize money 2022: How much will tennis players earn?

A huge pot will be fought over across the two-week period as the finest players from around the world battle for supremacy in a bid to start their calendar year in style.

The Australian Open 2022 will kick-start the year’s Grand Slams in traditional fashion with prestige, glory and a hefty sum of prize money on offer.

Last year’s COVID-affected tournament saw the prize money amount remain equal to 2020, though the winners received a much lower payout than usual, and earlier round exits received higher figures than usual. This was to reward lower-ranked players whose income had been badly affected by a heavily-impacted 2020 schedule.

The balance has reverted back to normal in 2022 with the Men’s and Women’s Singles payday jumping up to £2.3million and decreasing totals in the earlier rounds.

Novak Djokovic is included in the main draw for the Men’s Singles tournament despite question marks lingering over his status to remain in Australia.

Aussie Ash Barty will be hoping to make the most of her world No.1 status in front of a home crowd as she aims to win this tournament for the first time in her career.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all the Australian Open prize money figures for 2022 across the Men’s, Women’s, Doubles and Mixed Doubles tournaments.

Australian Open prize money 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles

Winner – £2.3m

Runner-up – £1.2m

Semi-finals – £585k

Quarter-finals – £319k

Round 4 – £159k

Round 3 – £95.8k

Round 2 – £74.5k

Round 1 – £47.9

Australian Open prize money 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Doubles

Winner – £426k

Runner-up – £213k

Semi-finals – £106k

Quarter-finals – £58.5k

Round 3 – £33k

Round 2 – £21.2k

Round 1 – £13.3k

Australian Open prize money 2022 – Mixed Doubles

Winner – £101k

Runner-up – £53.2k

Semi–finals – £26.6k

Quarter–finals – £12.8k

Round 2 – £6.4k

Round 1 – £1.6k

