Jannik Sinner enters the competition among the favourites in the men's game, but he faces stern opposition from the likes of young pretender Carlos Alcaraz and wily veteran Novak Djokovic, who isn't finished yet.

Aryna Sabalenka, having knocked Iga Swiatek off the top spot, will be in no mood to relinquish her control of the women's game. Anything less than defending her crown could open the door for challengers such as Coco Gauff to pounce.

British fans have plenty to be excited about, with Jack Draper and Katie Boulter among the seeded players and both sitting in their highest ever positions in the ATP and WTA Rankings respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Australian Open 2025, including channels and live stream details.

When is the Australian Open 2025?

The Australian Open 2025 starts on Sunday 12th January 2025.

The tournament draws to a close with the men's singles final on Sunday 26th January 2025.

How to watch and live stream Australian Open 2025 in the UK

Coverage of the Australian Open 2025 will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show live coverage from the early hours of the morning until approximately midday in UK time. Check our full schedule for more details.

Full coverage is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

