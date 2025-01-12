RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the Australian Open 2025 men's final, including date, time and TV information.

When is the Australian Open 2025 men's final?

The Australian Open men's final will take place on Sunday 26th January 2025.

It will mark the end of the 113th edition of the Australian Open, the 57th in the Open Era.

What time is the Australian Open 2025 men's final?

The Australian Open men's final will start at 8:30am UK time.

How to watch the Australian Open 2025 men's final

Coverage of the Australian Open 2025 will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show live coverage from the early hours of the morning until approximately midday in UK time. Check our full schedule for more details.

Full coverage is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

Who won the Australian Open last year?

Jannik Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam following a remarkable comeback victory in five sets against Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev claimed the first two sets 6-3 6-3 before Sinner found his groove to mop up 6-4 6-4 6-3 and claim the crown.

Carlos Alcaraz was dumped out of the tournament by Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals before Sinner powered his way beyond Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

