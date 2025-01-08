He will have his eyes fixed on defending his title to maintain his place at the summit of men's tennis.

Of course, sport isn't that simple. Spurred on by ambitions of glory and riches, a host of superstars will jet Down Under aiming to hit the jackpot in 2025.

The prize money pot has risen once again for this edition of the competition, with a cool AUD $3.5 million cheque headed to the eventual champion.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the confirmed Australian Open prize money figures for the tournament in 2025.

Australian Open prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner: $3.5m AUD (£1.75m)

Runner-up: $1.9m AUD (£950k)

Semi-finals: $1.1m AUD (£550k)

Quarter-finals: $665k AUD (£333k)

Round 4: $420k AUD (£210k)

Round 3: $290k AUD (£145k)

Round 2: $200k AUD (£100k)

Round 1: $132k AUD (£66k)

Q3: $72k AUD (£36k)

Q2: $49k AUD (£25k)

Q1: $35k AUD (£18k)

Australian Open prize money 2025 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winners: $810k AUD (£405k)

Runners-up: $440k AUD (£220k)

Semi-finals: $250k AUD (£125k)

Quarter-finals: $142k AUD (£71k)

Round 3: $82k AUD (£41k)

Round 2: $58k AUD (£29k)

Round 1: $40k AUD (£20k)

