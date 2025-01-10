That leaves British fans with a void in desperate need of being filled. Who will be the next homegrown sensation for the nation to rally around?

Jack Draper ranks as No. 15 seed following a breakout season on tour in 2024, including a run to the US Open semi-finals.

Katie Boulter is the British women's No. 1 and will be seeded No. 22 for the competition Down Under. They won't be the only British players set to do battle in Australia, however.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of British players involved in the Australian Open 2025.

We'll update this page regularly throughout the tournament to bring you all the latest developments so you can track the progress of all the Brits.

Which British players are in the Australian Open 2025?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. All UK time. Subject to change.

Billy Harris – Qualifying

Cam Norrie – Round 1

Dan Evans – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Emma Raducanu – Round 1

Francesca Jones – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Harriet Dart – Qualifying

Heather Watson – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Jack Draper [15] – Round 1

Jacob Fearnley – Round 1

Jan Choinski – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Jodie Burrage – Round 1

Katie Boulter [22] – Round 1

Lily Miyazaki – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Paul Jubb – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Sonay Kartal – Round 1

