Top seed Rafael Nadal takes on British ace Jack Draper in the most eye-catching showdown of the first round, while Novak Djokovic has been drawn against Roberto Carbelles Baena.

The Australian Open schedule is taking shape with the draw made and a host of tantalising encounters in the diary for the opening days of the competition Down Under.

Andy Murray can sympathise with Draper's tough draw after the Scottish star was set up against Matteo Berrettini in the first round.

Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Harriet Dart are all among the British hopefuls determined to make their mark in Melbourne.

Fans around the world don't have long to wait for the main draw with the action in the first men's and women's major of the season set to begin on Monday.

Fans around the world don't have long to wait for the main draw with the action in the first men's and women's major of the season set to begin on Monday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Australian Open 2023 schedule

Singles matches. All UK time.

Monday 16th January

Rod Laver Arena

From midnight

Siniakova (CZE) v Gauff (USA)

Yuan (CHN) v Sakkari (GRE)

Not before 3:30am

Nadal (ESP) v Draper (GBR)

From 8am

Swiatek (POL) v Niemeier (GER)

Giron (USA) v Medvedev (RUS)

Margaret Court Arena

From midnight

Pegula (USA) v Cristian (ROU)

Hurkacz (POL) v Martinez (ESP)

Kenin (USA) v Azarenka (BLR)

From 8am

Tsitsipas (GRE) v Halys (FRA)

Keys (USA) v Blinkova (RUS)

John Cain Arena

Edmund (GBR) v Sinner (ITA)

Van Uytvanck (BEL) v Kvitova (CZE)

Not before 4:30am

Baez (ARG) v Kubler (AUS)

Not before 8am

Tomljanovic (AUS) v Podoroska (ARG)

