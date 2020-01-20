Australian Open 2020 Day 2 schedule- Tuesday's Order of Play
Day 2 of Australian Open action is sure to bring plenty of drama as the first round continues
The first Grand Slam of the year is underway as the greats take on the epic two week challenge to win the coveted Norman Brooks Challenge Cup or the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 2.
Australian Open Day 2 schedule
All UK time. All times approximate – subject to change
Matches including selected seeded and selected unseeded players
How to watch Australian Open 2020 on TV and live streaming
More like this
Rod Laver Arena
From midnight GMT
K.Mladenovic v K. Pliskova (2)
D. Vekic (19) v M. Sharapova
R. Nadal (1) v H. Dellien
Not before 8.00am GMT
D. Medvedev (4) v F. Tiafoe
E. Cocciaretto v A. Kerber (17)
Melbourne Arena
From midnight GMT
M. Keys (10) v D Kasatkina
D. Dzumhur v S. Wawrinka (15)
Not before 5.00am GMT
A. Popryin v J Tsonga (28)
Not before 8.00am GMT
N. Kyrgios (23) v L. Sonego
Margaret Court Arena
From midnight GMT
B. Bencic (6) v A. Schmiedlova
A. Mannarino v D. Thiem (5)
A. Tomljanovic v A. Sevastova (31)
Not before 8.00am GMT
J. Brady v S. Halep (4)
M. Cecchinato v A. Zverev (7)
1573 Arena
From 11.30pm GMT
J. Konta (12) v O. Jabeur
R. Opelka v F. Fognini (12)
E. Gulbis v F. Auger-Aliassime (20)
E. Svitolina (5) v. K. Boulter
Not before 5.00am GMT
G. Monfils (10) v Y. Lu
C. Suárez Navarro v A. Sabalenka (11)
Court 3
From 11.30pm GMT
I. Begu v K. Bertens (9)
Not before 5.00am GMT
D. Goffin (11) v J. Chardy
E. Mertens (16) v D Kovinic
Court 8
From 11.30pm GMT
D. Schwartzman (14) v L. Harris
A. Riske (18) v Y. Wang
Not before 5.00am GMT
J. Isner (19) v T. Monteiro
A. Sharma v A. Kontaveit (28)
A. Pavlyuchenkova (30) v N. Stokanovic
Court 10
Not before 5.00am GMT
H. Gaston v J. Munar
K. Pliskova v H. Watson
Court 13
From 11.30pm GMT
K. Juvan v D. Yastremska (23)
F. Lopez v R. Bautista Agut (9)
B. Pera v E. Rybakina (29)
J. Kovalik v P. Carreno Busta (27)
Not before 5.00am GMT
K. Flipkens v K. Muchcova (20)
T. Fritz (29) v T. Griekspoor
Court 15
From 11.30pm GMT
F. Ferro v A. Van Uytvanck
K. Edmund v D. Lajovic (24)
Not before 5.00am GMT
P. Herbert v C. Norrie
Court 19
From 11.30pm GMT
M Cilic v C. Moutet
L. Giustino v M. Raonic (32)
M. Vilella Martinez v K. Khachanov (16)
A. Anisimova (21) v Z. Diyas
Not before 5.00am GMT
C. O'Connell v A. Rublev (17)
Court 22
From 11.30pm GMT
B. Paire (21) v C. Stebe
D. Collins (26) v V Diatchenko
Not before 5.00am GMT
I. Karlovic v V Pospisil
I. Ivashka v K. Anderson