The Men's Doubles final also rounds off the tournament on the final day with British interest in the shape of Joe Salisbury.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 14.

Australian Open Day 14 schedule

Sunday 2nd February

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 4:00am

(11) Joe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram v Luke Saville/Max Purcell

Men's Doubles Final

From 8:30am

(5) Dominic Thiem v Novak Djokovic (2)

Men's Singles Final