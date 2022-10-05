Novak Djokovic is the star attraction today despite his No.4 seeding. He will face unseeded ace Cristian Garin in a R32 showdown on Centre Court this evening

The Astana Open is heating up as the week progresses, with a host of star names locking horns in the Round of 32 and Round of 16.

No.3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked player in action today as he goes up against impressive qualifier Luca Nardi in the Round of 16.

Fans across the tennis world will be keen to see how players wrap up 2022 with a variety of tournaments going ahead between now at the ATP Finals in November.

Focus will turn to the Paris Masters, the last ATP 1000 event on the calendar for 2022.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Astana Open 2022 order of play for today.

Astana Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Wednesday 5th October

Centre Court

[5] Andrey Rublev (RUS) v [Q] Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

[9] Marin Cilic (CRO) v Oscar Otte (GER)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [LL] David Goffin (BEL)

[4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

[3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v [Q] Luca Nardi (ITA)

