If the draw plays out according to seedings, Murray will come up against some tough competitors in subsequent rounds, taking on Serbian Janko Tipsarevic in the last 16 and dangerous Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-finals before a mouth-watering semi against either Nadal or Federer who will meet in a titanic last eight battle.

The remaining quarter-finals look set to be David Ferrer v Juan Martin Del Potro and Novak Djokovic v Tomas Berdych, with the Serbian world number one handed a comparatively easy draw starting with a first round match against number 33 Florian Mayer.

Third-seeded Federer will play world number 47 Victor Hanescu in his first round clash, while fifth seed and recent French Open champion Nadal will take on Belgian Steve Darcis.

The ladies' schedule will see top seed Serena Williams play world number 92 Mandy Minella while her closest rival Victoria Azarenka squares up to Portugal's Maria Joao Koehler in the bottom half of the draw.

British hopefuls Laura Robson and Heather Watson – who both enjoyed a successful 2012 – face difficult first round matches, with Robson battling world number ten Maria Kirilenko, while Watson squares up to dangerous young American Madison Keys. Their fellow Brits Elena Baltacha and Anne Keothavong will face Flavia Pennetta and Garbine Mugurza respectively while young British wildcard Kyle Edmund has landed himself a high-profile match against 24th seed Jerzy Janowicz

As the reigning champion, Federer will open play on Centre Court this Monday, meaning that Murray and Nadal will also begin their campaigns in an action-packed first day of tennis that will also include Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka.

Coverage of the Wimbledon Championships begins on Monday at 11:30am on BBC2 and 1:45pm on BBC1