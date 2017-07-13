“Andy, Sam is the first US player to reach a major semi final since 2009,” said the reporter. “How would you describe –”

“Male player,” Murray hit back.

“I beg your pardon?,” the journalist responded.

“Male player, right?,” said Murray.

“Yes, first male player, that’s for sure,” the reporter laughed.

American tennis player Nicole Gibbs and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon were among those on Twitter to praise Murray for his defence of women’s tennis.

This is not the first time that Murray has stood up for women, in a sport which is often in the headlines for its struggles with equal pay and sexism.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, John Inverdale said to Murray: “You’re the first person to ever win two Olympic gold tennis medals, that’s an extraordinary feat, isn’t it?”

To which Murray simply smiled and replied: “I think Venus and Serena have won about four each…”

