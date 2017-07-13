Konta v Williams is the second match on Centre Court this Wednesday. Find out when all the matches are live on BBC TV this Thursday below.

What time is Johanna Konta playing at Wimbledon today?

Johanna Konta v Venus Williams is the second match on Centre Court this afternoon, following the first women's single semi-final between Garbine Muguruza and Magdalena Rybarikova.

More like this

Play on Centre Court is scheduled to start at 1pm. Konta's match will begin once the previous one has finished – don't expect it to start before 2.15pm at least.

Wimbledon 2017: finally, it's all about the women

How can I watch on TV?

BBC2's live coverage begins at 12.30pm, with BBC1 switching over to Wimbledon at 1.45pm. Details are still to be confirmed, but expect Konta's match to be the main event on BBC1.

The match will also be broadcast on Radio 5 Live.

As well as TV coverage, Konta's match will be shown on the BBC Sport website which will have live feeds of every court in action on Thursday 13th July.

Who is Johanna Konta playing in the semi-finals?

Konta's opponent is five-time champion Venus Williams, the most experienced player in the women's draw. The 37-year-old is playing her 20th Wimbledon – but Konta has won three out of their past five meetings.

Who else is playing at Wimbledon today?

The first match on Centre Court sees Spain's Garbine Muguruza play Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia.

After Konta's match, Centre Court sees Andy Murray's brother Jamie in action in the mixed doubles alongside Martina Hingis, versus all-British pair Kenneth Skupski and Jocelyn Rae.

See below for the full Day 10 order of play.

Centre Court

13:00: (14) Garbine Muguruza (Spa) v Magdalena Rybarikova (Svk), (10) Venus Williams (USA) v (6) Johanna Konta (Gbr), (1) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Martina Hingis (Swi) v Kenneth Skupski (Gbr) & Jocelyn Rae (Gbr)

Court 1

13:00: (1) Henri Kontinen (Fin) & John Peers (Aus) v (4) Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Marcelo Melo (Bra), Andre Begemann (Ger) & Nicole Melichar (USA) v (2) Bruno Soares (Bra) & Elena Vesnina (Rus), Cara Black (Zim) & Martina Navratilova (USA) v Andrea Jaeger (USA) & Conchita Martinez (Spa)

Court 2

11:30: Lleyton Hewitt (Aus) & Mark Philippoussis (Aus) v (1) Jamie Baker (Gbr) & Colin Fleming (Gbr), Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Franko Skugor (Cro) v (16) Oliver Marach (Aut) & Mate Pavic (Cro), (2) Andrew Castle (Gbr) & Michael Chang (USA) v Jacco Eltingh (Ned) & Paul Haarhuis (Ned), Marcelo Demoliner (Bra) & Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spa) v Mate Pavic (Cro) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr)

Court 3

11:30: Patrick McEnroe (USA) & Jeff Tarango (USA) v Henri Leconte (Fra) & Cedric Pioline (Fra), (1) Jeremy Bates (Gbr) & Chris Wilkinson (Gbr) v Wayne Ferreira (Rsa) & Goran Ivanisevic (Cro), Arnaud Clement (Fra) & Michael Llodra (Fra) v Greg Rusedski (Gbr) & Fabrice Santoro (Fra)

Court 4

11:00: (14) Sofia Sewing (USA) v Simona Waltert (Swi), (6) Carson Branstine (Can) v (3) Claire Liu (USA), (7) Amina Anshba (Rus) & Elena Rybakina (Rus) v Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez (USA) & Sofia Sewing (USA), Zeel Desai (Ind) & Lulu Sun (Swi) v (2) Taylor Johnson (USA) & Claire Liu (USA)

Court 5

11:00: Mohamed Ali Bellalouna (Tun) v (2) Yibing Wu (Chn), Sofya Lansere (Rus) v (2) Whitney Osuigwe (USA), (1) Zsombor Piros (Hun) & Yibing Wu (Chn) v Sebastian Korda (USA) & Nicolas Mejia (Col), (4) Catherine McNally (USA) & Whitney Osuigwe (USA) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) & Thaisa Grana Pedretti (Bra)

Court 7

11:00: Michael Vrbensky (Cze) v Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (Fra), Simon Carr (Irl) & Alexandre Rotsaert (USA) v Ondrej Styler (Cze) & Alexey Zakharov (Rus), Violet Apisah (Png) & Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen (Nor) v (6) Mai Hontama (Jpn) & Yuki Naito (Jpn), (1) Carson Branstine (Can) & Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Ylena In-Albon (Swi) & Simona Waltert (Swi), Valeriya Deminova (Rus) & Anastasia Kharitonova (Rus) v (8) Emiliana Arango (Col) & Ellie Douglas (USA)

Court 8

11:00: Matteo Martineau (Fra) v Aidan McHugh (Gbr), (1) Corentin Moutet (Fra) v Francesco Forti (Ita), Toru Horie (Jpn) & Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) v Louis Dussin (Fra) & Hugo Gaston (Fra), Francesco Forti (Ita) & Mattia Frinzi (Ita) v (2) Axel Geller (Arg) & Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe)

Court 9

11:00: Naoki Tajima (Jpn) v Axel Geller (Arg), (8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v (10) Oliver Crawford (USA), (5) Xin Yu Wang (Chn) & Xiyu Wang (Chn) v Olga Danilovic (Ser) & Kaja Juvan (Slo), (6) Alafia Ayeni (USA) & Trent Bryde (USA) v Menelaos Efstathiou (Cyp) & Ryan Nijboer (Ned)

Court 12

11:00: Patrick Kypson (USA) v George Loffhagen (Gbr), Thomas Enqvist (Swe) & Thomas Johansson (Swe) v Fernando Gonzalez (Chi) & Sebastien Grosjean (Fra), Finn Bass (Gbr) & Aidan McHugh (Gbr) v Andrew Fenty (USA) & Yshai Oliel (Isr), (3) Jurij Rodionov (Aut) & Michael Vrbensky (Cze) v Vasil Kirkov (USA) & Danny Thomas (USA), (2) Marion Bartoli (Fra) & Iva Majoli (Cro) v Lindsay Davenport (USA) & Mary Joe Fernandez (USA)

Court 18

Advertisement

11:00: (1) Kayla Day (USA) v Ann Li (USA), (11) Jurij Rodionov (Aut) v Blake Ellis (Aus), Jule Niemeier (Ger) & Daniela Vismane (Lat) v (3) Kayla Day (USA) & Katie Swan (Gbr), Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (Fra) & Uisung Park (Kor) v Blake Ellis (Aus) & Matteo Martineau (Fra)