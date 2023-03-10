The Scottish star defeated Tomas Etcheverry in the first round of the ATP 1000 event in California, and will be determined to make the most of his opportunity to claim big points.

Andy Murray is in action at the Indian Wells Masters as his 2023 season continues to show signs of promise.

Murray reached the final of the Qatar Open in his previous tournament this season after defeating Lorenzo Sonego and Alexander Zverev, before falling 4-6 4-6 to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Murray sits No.55 in the ATP Rankings ahead of the tournament but a strong run would see him creep up the charts.

He no longer participates in every tournament following his major hip surgery, but you can always expect a lion-hearted display from the Scot.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Andy Murray's next match on the ATP Tour.

When is Andy Murray playing at the Indian Wells Masters 2023?

Andy Murray's next match is against Pablo Carreno Busta [15] in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters.

They will face each other at TBC UK time on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Andy Murray results at Indian Wells Masters 2023

First round – Thursday 9th March

Andy Murray 6-7 6-1 6-4 Tomas Etcheverry

Second round – Saturday 11th March (Expected time: TBD)

Andy Murray v Pablo Carreno Busta [15]

