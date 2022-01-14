What time is Andy Murray playing at the Australian Open?
Andy Murray begins his Australian Open 2022 adventure this week with high hopes of clawing his way through the rounds and competing with the best once again.
The British star is a five-time finalist in this tournament but has failed to win it during his illustrious career.
Triumphing overall in the competition feels like a stretch for Murray in the later stages of his career after severe injury issues, but he has proven he can still mix it with seeded stars in top competitions.
UK fans will always continue to back Murray everywhere he goes, and simply seeing him compete on the biggest stages in tennis is enough to celebrate.
Murray won’t see it that way though. He isn’t going to make up the numbers or to simply show his face. He’s going Down Under to win tennis matches. Come on, Andy!
What time is Andy Murray playing in the Australian Open?
Andy Murray plays his next match at the Australian Open 2022 at TBC (UK time) on Tuesday 18th January 2022 for UK fans.
That means an early start for big fans of the former Australian Open finalist, or fans can catch up with all the highlights and on-demand replays at a more reasonable hour.
Andy Murray next match
First round
Tuesday 18th January 2022 – TBC (UK time)
Nikoloz Basilashvili (21) v Andy Murray
Basilashvili is the world No.22 and will provide a stern test for Murray in the first round of the Australian Open.
However, Murray will be buoyed by the fact that he defeated the Georgian 6-7 7-6 6-3 last Wednesday in the Round of 16 at the Sydney International.
How to watch Andy Murray at the Australian Open
You can tune in to watch all the Australian Open 2022 on discovery+ with a pass to all of the Eurosport coverage.
Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest tennis stars in the Australian Open than ever.
