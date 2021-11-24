Super League to air on Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced that it will broadcast live Super League matches, with coverage beginning early next year.

For the first time in its 26-year history, the rugby league tournament will be shown on free-to-air television as part of its two-year partnership with Channel 4.

Its coverage will start on 12th February 2022 as Leeds Rhinos take on Warrington Wolves in the first of 10 games to be shown on the channel.

The remaining games will be spread across the season, including two end-of-season play off fixtures.

Channel 4’s Head of Sport, Pete Andrews, said in a statement: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free-to-air television for the first time in its history.

“It’s fantastic news for rugby fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new National HQ building at the Majestic in Leeds.”

Super League chairman Ken Davy added that he is “delighted” to confirm the new partnership with Channel 4.

“The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport,” he said.

“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”

In previous years, the Betfred Super League would air live on Sky Sports exclusively, with BBC Sport broadcasting highlights each week.

