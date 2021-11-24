Super League 2022 fixtures on TV, Channel 4 and Sky Sports

Super League 2022 is on the horizon and the fixture list has been revealed alongside the first batch of TV games after it was announced that Channel 4 will show Super League games in 2022.

The season starts with a bang as reigning champions St Helens face the side they defeated in the Grand Final at Old Trafford earlier this year, Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons claimed the League Leaders’ Shield by win percentage over St Helens due to the curtailment of the season as a result of COVID restrictions. However, in the knockout rounds, St Helens simply found a way.

St Helens snatched the crown from the Dragons’ grasp as they defeated the French side 12-10.

Sky Sports’ 25-year exclusivity of broadcasting the Super League will come to an end when Leeds face Warrington live on Channel 4 to kick-start their coverage of the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch Super League 2022 including the full list of fixtures on TV, channel information, dates and kick-off times.

How to watch Super League 2022

You will be able to watch Super League live on Sky Sports channels or online via the Sky Go app, as well as a number of games on free-to-air Channel 4 from the 2022 season onwards.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Arena or Action for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch matches through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Channel 4 have picked up 10 games to show in 2022, starting with Leeds v Warrington on Saturday 12th February. The deal is a two-year contract and includes two end-of-season play-off matches.

Super League 2022 fixtures on TV

All UK time. Subject to change. To be updated.

Round 1

Thursday 10th February

St Helens v Catalans (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 11th February

Hull KR v Wigan (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 12th February

Leeds v Warrington (12:30pm) Channel 4

Toulouse v Huddersfield (7pm) Sky Sports

Round 2

Thursday 17th February

Warrington v Castleford (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 18th February

Wigan v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19th February

Hull FC v St Helens (12:30pm) Sky Sports

Round 3

Thursday 24th February

Leeds v Catalans (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 25th February

Hull KR v Castleford (8pm) Sky Sports

Round 4

Thursday 3rd March

Wakefield v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 4th March

Warrington v Catalans (8pm) Sky Sports

Round 5

Thursday 10th March

Leeds v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 11th March

St Helens v Warrington (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 12th March

Huddersfield v Castleford (3:15pm) Sky Sports

Round 6

Thursday 17th March

Wigan v Castleford (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 18th March

Salford v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19th March

Warrington v Wakefield (12:30pm) Channel 4

Round 7

Thursday 31st March

Wigan v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 1st April

Leeds v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports

Round 8

Thursday 14th April

Catalans v Toulouse (7:30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 15th April

Hull KR v Hull FC (12:30pm) Sky Sports

St Helens v Wigan (3pm) Sky Sports

Round 9

Monday 18th April

Castleford v Leeds (3pm) Sky Sports

Hull FC v Warrington (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Round 10

Friday 22nd April

Castleford v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 24th April

Wigan v Salford (1pm) Channel 4

Hull FC v Catalans (6:45pm) Sky Sports

Round 11

Thursday 28th April

Wakefield v Huddersfield (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 29th April

Warrington v Wigan (8pm) Sky Sports

