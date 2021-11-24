Super League 2022 fixtures on TV, Channel 4 and Sky Sports
Super League 2022 is on the horizon and the fixture list has been revealed alongside the first batch of TV games after it was announced that Channel 4 will show Super League games in 2022.
The season starts with a bang as reigning champions St Helens face the side they defeated in the Grand Final at Old Trafford earlier this year, Catalans Dragons.
The Dragons claimed the League Leaders’ Shield by win percentage over St Helens due to the curtailment of the season as a result of COVID restrictions. However, in the knockout rounds, St Helens simply found a way.
St Helens snatched the crown from the Dragons’ grasp as they defeated the French side 12-10.
Sky Sports’ 25-year exclusivity of broadcasting the Super League will come to an end when Leeds face Warrington live on Channel 4 to kick-start their coverage of the competition.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch Super League 2022 including the full list of fixtures on TV, channel information, dates and kick-off times.
How to watch Super League 2022
You will be able to watch Super League live on Sky Sports channels or online via the Sky Go app, as well as a number of games on free-to-air Channel 4 from the 2022 season onwards.
You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Arena or Action for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch matches through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Channel 4 have picked up 10 games to show in 2022, starting with Leeds v Warrington on Saturday 12th February. The deal is a two-year contract and includes two end-of-season play-off matches.
Super League 2022 fixtures on TV
All UK time. Subject to change. To be updated.
Round 1
Thursday 10th February
St Helens v Catalans (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 11th February
Hull KR v Wigan (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 12th February
Leeds v Warrington (12:30pm) Channel 4
Toulouse v Huddersfield (7pm) Sky Sports
Round 2
Thursday 17th February
Warrington v Castleford (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 18th February
Wigan v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 19th February
Hull FC v St Helens (12:30pm) Sky Sports
Round 3
Thursday 24th February
Leeds v Catalans (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 25th February
Hull KR v Castleford (8pm) Sky Sports
Round 4
Thursday 3rd March
Wakefield v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 4th March
Warrington v Catalans (8pm) Sky Sports
Round 5
Thursday 10th March
Leeds v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 11th March
St Helens v Warrington (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 12th March
Huddersfield v Castleford (3:15pm) Sky Sports
Round 6
Thursday 17th March
Wigan v Castleford (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 18th March
Salford v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 19th March
Warrington v Wakefield (12:30pm) Channel 4
Round 7
Thursday 31st March
Wigan v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 1st April
Leeds v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports
Round 8
Thursday 14th April
Catalans v Toulouse (7:30pm) Sky Sports
Friday 15th April
Hull KR v Hull FC (12:30pm) Sky Sports
St Helens v Wigan (3pm) Sky Sports
Round 9
Monday 18th April
Castleford v Leeds (3pm) Sky Sports
Hull FC v Warrington (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Round 10
Friday 22nd April
Castleford v St Helens (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 24th April
Wigan v Salford (1pm) Channel 4
Hull FC v Catalans (6:45pm) Sky Sports
Round 11
Thursday 28th April
Wakefield v Huddersfield (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 29th April
Warrington v Wigan (8pm) Sky Sports
