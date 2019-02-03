But what sneak peeks can we expect this year? Here are all the trailers that might debut during Super Bowl LIII.

With Brie Larson’s super-charged hero flying into cinemas on 8th March and the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War out 26th April, it’s highly likely Disney will drop a trailer for one of them, or – our preferred scenario – both.

With Netflix dropping a trailer for the second season during a previous Super Bowl, there's every reason they'll repeat the trick again this year.

In fact, it's more than likely. In 2017, a teaser was dropped for the second season, which was released in October. This year, Stranger Things 3 is set to come out much earlier – on 4th July – and we still haven't seen a full trailer yet. What could be more American than a Fourth of July release teased during the Super Bowl?

It seems like a long time since we were treated to a first teaser of Tim Burton’s live-action reboot of the Disney classic. But our bets are we’ll see another Dumbo trailer at the Super Bowl, with the film being released in a few months' time (29th March).

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

It’s very likely we’ll see a full trailer to this Fast and Furious spin-off focusing on Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. Responding to a fan on Instagram, Johnson confirmed that a preview of the blockbuster would be dropped during the Super Bowl.

Although there’s been much excitement over the movie’s casting, we actually haven’t seen a full trailer for this live-action remake (released 24th May). Instead, we’ve only been gifted the smallest of teasers in October last year.

Disney has already dropped a few teasers for the highly-anticipated Pixar movie (released 21st June), recently revealing Bo Peep’s new outfit. But despite all these small glimpses, we actually haven’t seen any actual footage from the film yet.

There’s good reason to think the upcoming X-Men film might drop a trailer: during the 2017 Super Bowl, Fox released a small teaser for Logan that became a major viral hit. Will they try and do the same for Dark Phoenix? Judging by the movie’s 7th June release date, it looks very likely.

Lucasfilm Ltd

With the last in the space saga’s most recent trilogy released in cinemas 20th December, there is a chance we could see a small glimpse into a galaxy far far away. However, according to a report in Deadline, Disney is currently planning to hold back any Star Wars teasers for a later date. The reasoning? Why piggy back on a major sporting event when they can create their own galactic hype all on their own?

Sony and Warner Bros

Advertisement

Bad news for anyone expecting a full trailer for Shazam!, Men In Black: International or Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Neither Sony nor Warner Bros are known for dropping adverts at the Super Bowl.