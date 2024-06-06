The Oilers, meanwhile, came out on top in the Western Conference after beating the Dallas Stars 4-2.

Like the rest of the NHL play-offs, the first team to four wins will lift the Stanley Cup and be crowned the best team in the league.

The Panthers are looking to lift the trophy for the first time, while the Oilers are looking for their sixth success and their first triumph since 2006.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals in the UK.

When do the Stanley Cup Finals start and end?

The Stanley Cup Finals commence on Saturday 8th June 2024, with game four taking place on Saturday 15th June although British fans must tune in during the early hours of the next morning.

Games five, six and seven are scheduled, but it remains to be seen whether they'll be necessary.

Stanley Cup Finals 2024 schedule

All UK dates. All 1am. * – if necessary.

9th June: Game 1

11th June: Game 2

14th June: Game 3

16th June: Game 4

19th June: Game 5*

22nd June: Game 6*

25th June: Game 7*

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals on TV in the UK

The Stanley Cup Finals will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

Watch Stanley Cup Finals live stream online

You can watch the Stanley Cup Finals on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

