WHAT ADAM SAYS

"I look back at my world record and still kick myself that I didn’t push all the way to the end. It’s no bad thing I suppose: I eased off at the finish, which means I’ve got plenty room for improvement!

"Commonwealth gold meant so much to me; it was what I had been waiting for all year. Going into the European Championships felt like the cherry on the cake."

Who would be your Sports Personality of the Year?

"I think Rory McIlroy has had an amazing year; it will be tough going against him! But there’s something about Lewis Hamilton’s mentality I’ve always admired. I don’t have that much time off but I do watch the F1 when I’m at home. Something about him has changed: he is more chilled while in the media eye, and it has told on the track."

