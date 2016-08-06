Sports fans praise Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony's green and environmental message
Tonga's very oiled-up flag bearer, carnival-style dance moves and the world's first refugee Olympic team also got people talking on Twitter
The Rio 2016 Olympics kicked off last night. The Opening Ceremony was a simple one that boasted an earnest message as well as a party vibe - and it was greeted with enthusiasm on social media...
Sports fans praised the Opening Ceremony's green and environmental theme:
Though some were quick to point out that Rio's road to the Olypmics could have been greener...
Meanwhile viewers were also touched by the introduction of the first ever refugee Olympic team:
But it wasn't all serious. The Olympic Ceremony also showcased Rio's carnival heritage:
There was dancing and music galore:
Supermodel Gisele walked a super-sized catwalk...
All in all, social media was impressed by the show Rio put on:
Already blown away by #OlympicCeremony And this is on a limited budget?! Brill.
August 5, 2016
Some were momentarily distracted by Tonga's topless flag bearer...
Fun fact: #Tonga uses over 90% of the world's oil to keep their flag bearers at maximum glisten. #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/pPgyAdgavW
6 August 2016
Where is #Tonga and how do I get there #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/UlEDGX8X8q
6 August 2016
But Olympic spirit was officially out in force:
Of course for the UK, it was a long night...
But the consensus is that staying up was worth it...