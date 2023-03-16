The WST Classic is off and running with the inaugural edition of the tournament taking place at the Morningside Arena, Leicester.

Neil Robertson, Stuart Bingham and Mark Allen are among the star attractions today as they seek to make the most of this fresh opportunity.

Every winner of a WST ranking event in 2022/23 will compete in this tournament, so while it may not boast immediate prestige, it does offer a tremendous field of stars in action.

The tournament was set up following the inability to strike a deal to continue with the Turkish Masters in 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the WST Classic 2023 schedule and daily order of play.

WST Classic snooker 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 16th March

From 10am

Jack Lisowski v Louis Heathcote
Dominic Dale v Si Jiahui
Pang Junxu v Jenson Kendrick
Lyu Haotian v Michael Judge

From 12pm

Noppon Saengkham v Ian Burns
Fan Zhengyi v Andres Petrov
Stuart Bingham v Ng On Yee
Anthony McGill v Peng Yisong

From 2pm

Joe O'Connor v Jamie O'Neill
Oliver Lines v Mitchell Mann
Neil Robertson v Luke Simmonds
Matthew Stevens v Victor Sarkis

From 4pm

Ben Woollaston v Dylan Emery
Hossein Vafaei v John J Astley
Scott Donaldson v Zak Surety
Barry Hawkins v Barry Pinches

From 4pm

Ricky Walden v Ben Mertens
Mark Allen v Peter Lines
Mark Davis v Fergal O'Brien
Martin Gould v Andrew Higginson

Friday 17th March

From 10am

Gary Wilson v Lei Peifan
Yuan SiJun v Andy Lee
Ryan Day v Steven Hallworth
Cao Yupeng v Craig Steadman

From 12pm

Jordan Brown v Allan Taylor
Luca Brecel v Haydon Pinhey
Zhou Yuelong v Julien Leclercq
Graeme Dott v Jimmy White

From 2pm

Elliot Slessor v Himanshu Dinesh Jain
Mark Williams v Sean O'Sullivan
Wu Yize v Ashley Hugill
Kyren Wilson v Dean Young

From 4pm

Jimmy Robertson v Lukas Kleckers
Jackson Page v Anton Kazakov
Judd Trump v David Lilley
Joe Perry v Duane Jones

From 6pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mohamed Ibrahim
David Grace v Ryan Thomerson
Sam Craigie v Hammad Miah
Jamie Jones v Rory McLeod

Saturday 18th March

From 10am

Liam Highfield v Marco Fu
Ali Carter v Dechawat Poomjaeng
Stuart Carrington v Adam Duffy
Tian Pengfei v Alfie Burden

From 12pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Asjad Iqbal
Ding Junhui v Xu Si
Mark King v Muhammad Asif
Matthew Selt v Michael Holt

From 2pm

Chris Wakelin v Reanne Evans
Mark Joyce v Gerard Greene
Tom Ford v Andrew Pagett
Stephen Maguire v Alexander Ursenbacher

From 4pm

Anthony Hamilton v Farakh Ajaib
Andy Hicks v James Cahill
Shaun Murphy v Oliver Brown
John Higgins v Michael White

From 6pm

Jak Jones v Sanderson Lam
David Gilbert v Ian Martin
Robbie Williams v Aaron Hill
Mark Selby v Fraser Patrick

Sunday 19th March

From 10am

Jamie Clarke v Rebecca Kenna
Robert Milkins v Mink Nutcharut
Xiao Guodong v Daniel Wells
Zhang Anda v Peter Devlin

From 12pm

-

From 2pm

-

From 6pm

-

