Neil Robertson, Stuart Bingham and Mark Allen are among the star attractions today as they seek to make the most of this fresh opportunity.

The WST Classic is off and running with the inaugural edition of the tournament taking place at the Morningside Arena, Leicester.

Every winner of a WST ranking event in 2022/23 will compete in this tournament, so while it may not boast immediate prestige, it does offer a tremendous field of stars in action.

The tournament was set up following the inability to strike a deal to continue with the Turkish Masters in 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the WST Classic 2023 schedule and daily order of play.

WST Classic snooker 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 16th March

From 10am

Jack Lisowski v Louis Heathcote

Dominic Dale v Si Jiahui

Pang Junxu v Jenson Kendrick

Lyu Haotian v Michael Judge

From 12pm

Noppon Saengkham v Ian Burns

Fan Zhengyi v Andres Petrov

Stuart Bingham v Ng On Yee

Anthony McGill v Peng Yisong

From 2pm

Joe O'Connor v Jamie O'Neill

Oliver Lines v Mitchell Mann

Neil Robertson v Luke Simmonds

Matthew Stevens v Victor Sarkis

From 4pm

Ben Woollaston v Dylan Emery

Hossein Vafaei v John J Astley

Scott Donaldson v Zak Surety

Barry Hawkins v Barry Pinches

From 4pm

Ricky Walden v Ben Mertens

Mark Allen v Peter Lines

Mark Davis v Fergal O'Brien

Martin Gould v Andrew Higginson

Friday 17th March

From 10am

Gary Wilson v Lei Peifan

Yuan SiJun v Andy Lee

Ryan Day v Steven Hallworth

Cao Yupeng v Craig Steadman

From 12pm

Jordan Brown v Allan Taylor

Luca Brecel v Haydon Pinhey

Zhou Yuelong v Julien Leclercq

Graeme Dott v Jimmy White

From 2pm

Elliot Slessor v Himanshu Dinesh Jain

Mark Williams v Sean O'Sullivan

Wu Yize v Ashley Hugill

Kyren Wilson v Dean Young

From 4pm

Jimmy Robertson v Lukas Kleckers

Jackson Page v Anton Kazakov

Judd Trump v David Lilley

Joe Perry v Duane Jones

From 6pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mohamed Ibrahim

David Grace v Ryan Thomerson

Sam Craigie v Hammad Miah

Jamie Jones v Rory McLeod

Saturday 18th March

From 10am

Liam Highfield v Marco Fu

Ali Carter v Dechawat Poomjaeng

Stuart Carrington v Adam Duffy

Tian Pengfei v Alfie Burden

From 12pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Asjad Iqbal

Ding Junhui v Xu Si

Mark King v Muhammad Asif

Matthew Selt v Michael Holt

From 2pm

Chris Wakelin v Reanne Evans

Mark Joyce v Gerard Greene

Tom Ford v Andrew Pagett

Stephen Maguire v Alexander Ursenbacher

From 4pm

Anthony Hamilton v Farakh Ajaib

Andy Hicks v James Cahill

Shaun Murphy v Oliver Brown

John Higgins v Michael White

From 6pm

Jak Jones v Sanderson Lam

David Gilbert v Ian Martin

Robbie Williams v Aaron Hill

Mark Selby v Fraser Patrick

Sunday 19th March

From 10am

Jamie Clarke v Rebecca Kenna

Robert Milkins v Mink Nutcharut

Xiao Guodong v Daniel Wells

Zhang Anda v Peter Devlin

From 12pm

-

From 2pm

-

From 6pm

-

