UK Championship snooker on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the UK Championship 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The UK Championship marks the first Triple Crown event of the snooker season with the sport's finest players gearing up to go long in York.
Players will duel for a share of the hefty £1.2million prize pot, but the main attraction is the prestige of holding one of snooker's greatest titles.
Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has endured a barren streak in terms of ranking events having won just one since his UK Championship triumph last year.
Judd Trump has stormed to the top of the one-year ranking list, trailed by world champion Kyren Wilson and Champion of Champions finalists Xiao Guodong and Mark Williams.
They will all be expected to challenge The Rocket for the crown in the days to come – but can Ronnie find his form at the right time once again?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the UK Championship 2024.
When is the UK Championship 2024?
The UK Championship 2024 starts on Saturday 23rd November 2024 and runs until Sunday 1st December 2024.
Matches begin from 1pm UK time into an evening session starting at 7pm UK time.
How to watch the UK Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the UK Championship 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week, as well as BBC.
The UK Championship is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
BBC will show coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four. Specific details will be highlighted in the order of play above.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.