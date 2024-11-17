Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has endured a barren streak in terms of ranking events having won just one since his UK Championship triumph last year.

Judd Trump has stormed to the top of the one-year ranking list, trailed by world champion Kyren Wilson and Champion of Champions finalists Xiao Guodong and Mark Williams.

They will all be expected to challenge The Rocket for the crown in the days to come – but can Ronnie find his form at the right time once again?

When is the UK Championship 2024?

The UK Championship 2024 starts on Saturday 23rd November 2024 and runs until Sunday 1st December 2024.

Matches begin from 1pm UK time into an evening session starting at 7pm UK time.

How to watch the UK Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the UK Championship 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week, as well as BBC.

The UK Championship is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

BBC will show coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four. Specific details will be highlighted in the order of play above.

