World No.1 Judd Trump enters the competition among the favourites, while world champion Kyren Wilson will fancy his chances to go all the way.

Dark horses include in-form Mark Williams, who is searching for his first Masters crown since 2003 when he toppled the great Stephen Hendry in the final.

Fans across the country and beyond will be glued to their TV screens throughout the week with plenty of free-to-air coverage to savour.

When is The Masters 2025?

The Masters 2025 starts on Sunday 12th January 2025 and runs until Sunday 19th January 2025.

TV coverage starts at 1pm leading into an evening session starting at 7pm.

How to watch The Masters 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters 2025 will be live on BBC, discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

Either BBC Two or BBC Four will carry free-to-air coverage of each session throughout the week.

