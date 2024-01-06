World champion Luca Brecel will kick-start the tournament with a clash against Jack Lisowski, before Shaun Murphy faces in-form Zhang Anda in north London.

Reigning champion Judd Trump returns as the man to beat following a remarkable start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Defeated finalist Mark Williams is also in fine form, while UK Championship winner Ronnie O'Sullivan has looked imperious in the handful of domestic tournaments he has played in.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch The Masters 2024.

When is The Masters 2024?

The Masters 2024 starts on Sunday 7th January 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 14th January 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch The Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters will be extensively shown across BBC and Eurosport platforms, including discovery+.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm each day. Check out The Masters 2024 schedule for full details of channels and timings.

The tournament will be shown live online via discovery+ and iPlayer, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

You can sign up for discovery+ Standard, which features full access to snooker coverage on the platform, or you can sign up for a discovery+ Premium monthly pass or discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video, which each include full TNT Sports coverage including Premier League and Champions League football.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

The Masters 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for The Masters. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-final: £60,000

Quarter-final: £30,000

Last 16: £15,000

Highest break: £15,000

TOTAL: £725,000

