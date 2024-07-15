The non-ranking invitation event is held at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, and has been running since 2007, when Welsh player Dominic Dale took home the inaugural title.

With some serious prize money on the line, the key contenders this time will all be bringing out their A-game, as will the amateur wildcard players added into the mix.

Read below for today's full order of play, as well as a schedule for how the tournament will play out across the upcoming week.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.

Shanghai Masters snooker 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Monday 15th July

From 2:30am

Zhang Anda v Wildcard 4

Ali Carter v Wildcard 3

From 7am

Mark Williams v Wilcard 2

Tom Ford v Si Jiahui

From 12:30pm

John Higgins v Lyu Haotian

Barry Hawkins v Zhou Yuelong

First round: Monday 15th – Tuesday 16th July

Second round: Tuesday 16th – Wednesday 17th July

Quarter-finals: Thursday 18th July

Semi-finals: Friday 19th – Saturday 20th July

Final: Sunday 21st July

How to watch World Snooker Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England playing in the World Snooker Shanghai Masters 2023 at Shanghai Stadium. Zhe Ji/Getty Images

Coverage of the 2024 Shanghai Masters will be broadcast on both Eurosport and discovery+, with live coverage of the tournament taking place daily on Eurosport 1 or 2 and discovery+.

Discovery+ is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal, with discovery+ Standard costing £6.99 per month and including all live sport on Eurosport.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

