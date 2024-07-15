Shanghai Masters snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play today (Monday 15th July)
24 players will be battling it out this year, including the world's top 16.
The Shanghai Masters is back, with 24 snooker players, including the world's top 16, battling it out for glory.
Last year's masters was won by Ronnie O'Sullivan, his fourth win in a row at the tournament. He beat Belgian player Luca Brecel in a tense final, and Brecel will no doubt be hoping to get over the line this year.
The non-ranking invitation event is held at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, and has been running since 2007, when Welsh player Dominic Dale took home the inaugural title.
With some serious prize money on the line, the key contenders this time will all be bringing out their A-game, as will the amateur wildcard players added into the mix.
Read below for today's full order of play, as well as a schedule for how the tournament will play out across the upcoming week.
More like this
We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.
Shanghai Masters snooker 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Monday 15th July
From 2:30am
Zhang Anda v Wildcard 4
Ali Carter v Wildcard 3
From 7am
Mark Williams v Wilcard 2
Tom Ford v Si Jiahui
From 12:30pm
John Higgins v Lyu Haotian
Barry Hawkins v Zhou Yuelong
Shanghai Masters 2024 round dates
- First round: Monday 15th – Tuesday 16th July
- Second round: Tuesday 16th – Wednesday 17th July
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 18th July
- Semi-finals: Friday 19th – Saturday 20th July
- Final: Sunday 21st July
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch World Snooker Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the 2024 Shanghai Masters will be broadcast on both Eurosport and discovery+, with live coverage of the tournament taking place daily on Eurosport 1 or 2 and discovery+.
Discovery+ is available to purchase with or without TNT Sports as part of a bundle deal, with discovery+ Standard costing £6.99 per month and including all live sport on Eurosport.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.