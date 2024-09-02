The competition boasts a prize pot of £2.3 million, which is close to the figures on offer at the World Snooker Championship, with an equal top prize of £500,000.

Should anyone rack up a 147 maximum, they will top up their winnings with a cool £50,000 bonus.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson are among the stars on display in Riyadh, with the tournament set to become a mainstay on the World Snooker Tour each season.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 prize money.

Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Round 5: £20,000

Round 4: £11,000

Round 3: £7,000

Round 2: £4,000

Last 144: £2,000

147 break: £50,000

Total: £2,302,000

How to watch Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters is available on the discovery+ Standard plan from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, plus TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

