Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 prize money confirmed
A full round-up of the prize money to be won at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024.
The inaugural Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 is approaching the finals rounds with the top 16 seeds primed and ready to enter the competition at the fifth round.
Those stars entering the competition in the last 32 are guaranteed to leave with £20,000 minimum from the money-spinning tournament.
The competition boasts a prize pot of £2.3 million, which is close to the figures on offer at the World Snooker Championship, with an equal top prize of £500,000.
Should anyone rack up a 147 maximum, they will top up their winnings with a cool £50,000 bonus.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson are among the stars on display in Riyadh, with the tournament set to become a mainstay on the World Snooker Tour each season.
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 prize money
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finals: £100,000
- Quarter-finals: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Round 5: £20,000
- Round 4: £11,000
- Round 3: £7,000
- Round 2: £4,000
- Last 144: £2,000
- 147 break: £50,000
Total: £2,302,000
How to watch Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters is available on the discovery+ Standard plan from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, plus TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
