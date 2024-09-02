Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 order of play: Schedule today (Monday 2nd September)
Your daily guide to the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 competition is heating up as the early rounds draw to a close with seeded players looming.
Players ranked from No.144 to No.17 in the world have been steadily introduced to the competition over three rounds in Riyadh at the weekend.
The victors of today's 16 matches will be drawn against the 16 top seeds, including Kyren Wilson, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.
By its conclusion, the format will have seen 144 players battle it out over a maximum of nine rounds with big money incentives on offer.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 daily order of play.
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Monday 2nd September
Round Four
From 12pm
- Hossein Vafaei v Ben Woollaston
- Joe O’Connor v Lei Peifan
- Ashley Carty v Liu Hongyu
- Graeme Dott v Si Jiahui
- Matthew Selt v Pang Junxu
- Rory Thor v Jimmy Robertson
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Chris Wakelin
- Anthony Hamilton v Stuart Bingham
From 6pm
- Xiao Guodong v Lyu Haotian
- Zhou Yuelong v Elliot Slessor
- Jordan Brown v David Gilbert
- Gong Chenzhi v Neil Robertson
- Jack Lisowski v Martin O’Donnell
- Scott Donaldson v Ryan Day
- Noppon Saengkham v Yuan Sijun
- Stephen Maguire v Wu Yize
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 round dates
Early Rounds
- Round 1: Friday 30th August
- Round 2: Saturday 31st August
- Round 3: Sunday 1st September
- Round 4: Monday 2nd September
Final Rounds
- Round 5: Tuesday 3rd September
- Last 16: Wednesday 4th September
- Quarter-finals: Thursday 5th September
- Semi-finals: Friday 6th September
- Final: Saturday 7th September
How to watch Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters is available on the discovery+ Standard plan from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, plus TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
