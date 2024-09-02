The victors of today's 16 matches will be drawn against the 16 top seeds, including Kyren Wilson, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

By its conclusion, the format will have seen 144 players battle it out over a maximum of nine rounds with big money incentives on offer.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 daily order of play.

Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Monday 2nd September

Round Four

From 12pm

Hossein Vafaei v Ben Woollaston

Joe O’Connor v Lei Peifan

Ashley Carty v Liu Hongyu

Graeme Dott v Si Jiahui

Matthew Selt v Pang Junxu

Rory Thor v Jimmy Robertson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Chris Wakelin

Anthony Hamilton v Stuart Bingham

From 6pm

Xiao Guodong v Lyu Haotian

Zhou Yuelong v Elliot Slessor

Jordan Brown v David Gilbert

Gong Chenzhi v Neil Robertson

Jack Lisowski v Martin O’Donnell

Scott Donaldson v Ryan Day

Noppon Saengkham v Yuan Sijun

Stephen Maguire v Wu Yize

Early Rounds

Round 1: Friday 30th August

Round 2: Saturday 31st August

Round 3: Sunday 1st September

Round 4: Monday 2nd September

Final Rounds

Round 5: Tuesday 3rd September

Last 16: Wednesday 4th September

Quarter-finals: Thursday 5th September

Semi-finals: Friday 6th September

Final: Saturday 7th September

How to watch Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters is available on the discovery+ Standard plan from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, plus TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

