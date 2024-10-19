A number of high-profile names will feature on the opening day, including Shaun Murphy, Luca Brecel and Mark Selby.

Trump will be joined by homegrown hero Mark Allen and Ronnie O'Sullivan among the favourites to go all the way.

The Ace in the Pack currently leads the one-year ranking list by a distance, with triple the prize money of second-placed Kyren Wilson.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Northern Ireland Open 2024 daily order of play.

Northern Ireland Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Sunday 20th October

Round 1

From 11am

Oliver Lines v Joshua Cooper

Zhou Yuelong v Dominic Dale

Robert Milkins v Jordan Brown

From 2pm

Jak Jones v Alexander Ursenbacher

Lyu Haotian v Matthew Selt

Judd Trump v Ishpreet Singh Chadha

David Gilbert v Lei Peifan

Luca Brecel v He Guoqiang

Ryan Day v Stan Moody

From 8pm

Pang Junxu v Yuan Sijun

Stuart Bingham v Scott Donaldson

Mark Selby v Louis Heathcote

Gary Wilson v Mark Davis

Shaun Murphy v Jiang Jun

Round 1: Sunday 20th/Monday 21st October

Round 2: Tuesday 22nd/Wednesday 23rd October

Round 3: Thursday 24th October

Quarter-finals: Friday 25th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 26th October

Final: Sunday 27th October

How to watch Northern Ireland Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Northern Ireland Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.

The Northern Ireland Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.