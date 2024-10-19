Northern Ireland Open 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Sunday 20th October)
Your daily guide to the Northern Ireland Open 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The Northern Ireland Open welcomes some of the finest players in world snooker to Belfast this week.
Reigning champion Judd Trump begins his title defence against Ishpreet Singh Chadha in the first round.
A number of high-profile names will feature on the opening day, including Shaun Murphy, Luca Brecel and Mark Selby.
Trump will be joined by homegrown hero Mark Allen and Ronnie O'Sullivan among the favourites to go all the way.
The Ace in the Pack currently leads the one-year ranking list by a distance, with triple the prize money of second-placed Kyren Wilson.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Northern Ireland Open 2024 daily order of play.
Northern Ireland Open 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Sunday 20th October
Round 1
From 11am
- Oliver Lines v Joshua Cooper
- Zhou Yuelong v Dominic Dale
- Robert Milkins v Jordan Brown
From 2pm
- Jak Jones v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Lyu Haotian v Matthew Selt
- Judd Trump v Ishpreet Singh Chadha
- David Gilbert v Lei Peifan
- Luca Brecel v He Guoqiang
- Ryan Day v Stan Moody
From 8pm
- Pang Junxu v Yuan Sijun
- Stuart Bingham v Scott Donaldson
- Mark Selby v Louis Heathcote
- Gary Wilson v Mark Davis
- Shaun Murphy v Jiang Jun
Northern Ireland Open Snooker Masters 2024 round dates
- Round 1: Sunday 20th/Monday 21st October
- Round 2: Tuesday 22nd/Wednesday 23rd October
- Round 3: Thursday 24th October
- Quarter-finals: Friday 25th October
- Semi-finals: Saturday 26th October
- Final: Sunday 27th October
How to watch Northern Ireland Open 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Northern Ireland Open 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport throughout the course of the week.
The Northern Ireland Open is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.