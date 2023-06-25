The innovative format will see 128 players enter a three-stage round-robin tournament, with groups of four being steadily whittled down until just two players remain for a final showdown.

Snooker is back. The World Snooker Championships feel like a distant memory and top-level stars will shake off the cobwebs for the return of Championship League Snooker.

Reigning champion Luca Brecel has enjoyed quite the year since he lifted the trophy in 2022. The Belgian became the first mainland European player to win the world title earlier this year but he has declined to enter the Championship League Snooker draw in 2023.

Fear not, though, as the draw is still packed with massive talents including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams, along with a host of other top stars and rising forces across the game.

Fans will be delighted to see the return of elite snooker players as the new season prepares for lift-off. We'll be on hand with all the latest updates to help you soak up every moment.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Championship League Snooker 2023.

When is Championship League Snooker 2023?

The Championship League Snooker 2023 starts on Monday 26th June 2023.

The tournament runs until Friday 21st July 2023 with the final taking place on that day and long into the evening.

How to watch Championship League Snooker 2023 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Championship League Snooker is readily available on viaplay Sports Xtra.

Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media, Sky TV and Amazon Prime Video packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

Or you can pick up a direct subscription to viaplay. Check out the link below for the latest deals.

Viaplay customers can live stream the tournament on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Championship League Snooker 2023 TV schedule

All UK time.

Stage One

Monday 26th June

Group 3 (six matches)

Group 30 (six matches)

Tuesday 27th June

Group 11 (six matches)

Group 21 (six matches)

Wednesday 28th June

Group 10 (six matches)

Group 22 (six matches)

Thursday 29th June

Group 5 (six matches)

Group 29 (six matches)

Friday 30th June

Group 6 (six matches)

Group 27 (six matches)

Saturday 1st July

Rest

Sunday 2nd July

Rest

Monday 3rd July

Group 16 (six matches)

Group 32 (six matches)

Tuesday 4th July

Group 15 (six matches)

Group 28 (six matches)

Wednesday 5th July

Group 17 (six matches)

Group 26 (six matches)

Thursday 6th July

Group 7 (six matches)

Group 24 (six matches)

Friday 7th July

Group 8 (six matches)

Group 23 (six matches)

Saturday 8th July

Group 25 (six matches)

Group 20 (six matches)

Sunday 9th July

Rest

Monday 10th July

Group 1 (six matches)

Group 19 (six matches)

Tuesday 11th July

Group 2 (six matches)

Group 18 (six matches)

Wednesday 12th July

Group 4 (six matches)

Group 12 (six matches)

Thursday 13th July

Group 13 (six matches)

Group 31 (six matches)

Friday 14th July

Group 9 (six matches)

Group 14 (six matches)

Saturday 15th July

Rest

Sunday 16th July

Rest

Stage Two

Monday 17th July

Group E (six matches)

Group F (six matches)

Tuesday 18th July

Group C (six matches)

Group H (six matches)

Wednesday 19th July

Group A (six matches)

Group D (six matches)

Thursday 20th July

Group B (six matches)

Group G (six matches)

Stage Three

Friday 21st July

Group 1 (six matches)

Group 2 (six matches)

Final

Friday 21st July

TBC v TBC

Championship League Snooker 2023 prize money

There's a prize pot on offer for the Championship League Snooker. Here's the full rundown:

Stage One

Winner – £3,000

Runner-up – £2,000

Third place – £1,000

Fourth place – £0

Stage Two

Winner – £4,000

Runner-up – £3,000

Third place – £2,000

Fourth place – £1,000

Stage Three

Winner – £6,000

Runner-up – £4,000

Third place – £2,000

Fourth place – £1,000

Final

Winner – £20,000

Runner-up – £10,000

Total: £328,000

