Reigning champion Mark Allen will seek to defend his title a year on from defeating Judd Trump with an emphatic 10-3 scoreline in the final.

Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Mark Williams join Allen and Trump among the list of participants scheduled to play.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently listed to enter, and fans will hope he does compete in the competition given the level of quality on display across the slate.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Champion of Champions 2024.

When is the Champion of Champions 2024?

The Champion of Champions 2024 starts on Monday 11th November 2024 and runs until Sunday 17th November 2024.

Matches begin from 1pm UK time and continue into an evening session starting at 7pm UK time.

How to watch the Champion of Champions 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the British Open will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.