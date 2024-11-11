The Champion of Champion begins today, hot on the heels of the International Championship final at the weekend.

Reigning champion Mark Allen enters the competition against World Seniors champion Igor Figueiredo in the opening match, before Gary Wilson faces Jak Jones.

The winners of each match will play in the evening session, and those eventual victors in each day will proceed to the knockout rounds.

Allen is defending his crown after pummelling current world No. 1 Judd Trump into submission during a lopsided 10-3 final last year.

This is an invitational, non-ranking event with a prize pot of £400,000 up for grabs among the 16-man field.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Champion of Champions 2024 daily order of play.

Champion of Champions 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on ITV4 and ITVX.

Monday 11th November

Group stage

From 1pm

  • Mark Allen v Igor Figueiredo

From 2pm

  • Gary Wilson v Jak Jones

From 7pm

  • Mark Allen or Igor Figueiredo v Gary Wilson or Jak Jones

Tuesday 12th November

Group stage

From 1pm

  • Mark Williams v Bai Yulu

From 2pm

  • Kyren Wilson v Luca Brecel

From 7pm

  • Mark Williams or Bai Yulu v Kyren Wilson or Luca Brecel

Wednesday 13th November

Group stage

From 1pm

  • Judd Trump v Ding Junhui

From 2pm

  • Ali Carter v Neil Robertson

From 7pm

  • Judd Trump or Ding Junhui v Ali Carter or Neil Robertson

Thursday 14th November

Group stage

From 1pm

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Xiao Guodong

From 2pm

  • Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy

From 7pm

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan or Xiao Guodong v Mark Selby or Shaun Murphy

Champion of Champions Snooker Masters 2024 round dates

  • Group stages: Monday 11th-Thursday 14th November
  • Semi-finals: Friday 15th-Saturday 16th November
  • Final: Sunday 17th November

How to watch Champion of Champions 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Champion of Champions will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

