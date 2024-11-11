Champion of Champions 2024 snooker order of play: Schedule today (Monday 11th November)
Your daily guide to the Champion of Champions 2024, including order of play and full schedule.
The Champion of Champion begins today, hot on the heels of the International Championship final at the weekend.
Reigning champion Mark Allen enters the competition against World Seniors champion Igor Figueiredo in the opening match, before Gary Wilson faces Jak Jones.
The winners of each match will play in the evening session, and those eventual victors in each day will proceed to the knockout rounds.
Allen is defending his crown after pummelling current world No. 1 Judd Trump into submission during a lopsided 10-3 final last year.
This is an invitational, non-ranking event with a prize pot of £400,000 up for grabs among the 16-man field.
Champion of Champions 2024 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. All live on ITV4 and ITVX.
Monday 11th November
Group stage
From 1pm
- Mark Allen v Igor Figueiredo
From 2pm
- Gary Wilson v Jak Jones
From 7pm
- Mark Allen or Igor Figueiredo v Gary Wilson or Jak Jones
Tuesday 12th November
Group stage
From 1pm
- Mark Williams v Bai Yulu
From 2pm
- Kyren Wilson v Luca Brecel
From 7pm
- Mark Williams or Bai Yulu v Kyren Wilson or Luca Brecel
Wednesday 13th November
Group stage
From 1pm
- Judd Trump v Ding Junhui
From 2pm
- Ali Carter v Neil Robertson
From 7pm
- Judd Trump or Ding Junhui v Ali Carter or Neil Robertson
Thursday 14th November
Group stage
From 1pm
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Xiao Guodong
From 2pm
- Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy
From 7pm
- Ronnie O'Sullivan or Xiao Guodong v Mark Selby or Shaun Murphy
Champion of Champions Snooker Masters 2024 round dates
- Group stages: Monday 11th-Thursday 14th November
- Semi-finals: Friday 15th-Saturday 16th November
- Final: Sunday 17th November
How to watch Champion of Champions 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Champion of Champions will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.
The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.
The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.
