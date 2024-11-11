The winners of each match will play in the evening session, and those eventual victors in each day will proceed to the knockout rounds.

Allen is defending his crown after pummelling current world No. 1 Judd Trump into submission during a lopsided 10-3 final last year.

This is an invitational, non-ranking event with a prize pot of £400,000 up for grabs among the 16-man field.

Champion of Champions 2024 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. All live on ITV4 and ITVX.

Monday 11th November

Group stage

From 1pm

Mark Allen v Igor Figueiredo

From 2pm

Gary Wilson v Jak Jones

From 7pm

Mark Allen or Igor Figueiredo v Gary Wilson or Jak Jones

Tuesday 12th November

Group stage

From 1pm

Mark Williams v Bai Yulu

From 2pm

Kyren Wilson v Luca Brecel

From 7pm

Mark Williams or Bai Yulu v Kyren Wilson or Luca Brecel

Wednesday 13th November

Group stage

From 1pm

Judd Trump v Ding Junhui

From 2pm

Ali Carter v Neil Robertson

From 7pm

Judd Trump or Ding Junhui v Ali Carter or Neil Robertson

Thursday 14th November

Group stage

From 1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Xiao Guodong

From 2pm

Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy

From 7pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan or Xiao Guodong v Mark Selby or Shaun Murphy

Group stages: Monday 11th-Thursday 14th November

Semi-finals: Friday 15th-Saturday 16th November

Final: Sunday 17th November

How to watch Champion of Champions 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Champion of Champions will be extensively shown across ITV platforms.

The action will be shown from 1pm and 7pm on ITV4 each day.

The tournament will also be shown live online via ITVX, if you want to keep up with the tournament across a range of devices.

