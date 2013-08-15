For most of us, standing in front of a camera lens is an uncomfortable experience. Add a wobbly ladder into the mix and the situation would become even less appealing.

So spare a thought for poor Sky Sports correspondent Nick Collins whose piece to camera outside Wembley Stadium ahead of yesterday's England friendly withScotland took a turn for the worse when his subtly concealed ladder proved a wee bit unstable. The result was a sudden tumble from view on live television before the camera cut back to a befuddled Jim White back in the Sky Sports studio.