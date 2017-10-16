Tributes for the sports star poured out on Twitter from fans and sports bodies such as NFL UK and the British Basketball League.

NFL UK's official Twitter also confirmed that there would be a tribute to Cadle at this weekend's NFL fixture live at Twickenham Stadium between Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams.

Cadle's Sky colleague Neil Reynolds wrote, "He was a giant of a man who I shared a great many laughs with, normally when we probably should have been concentrating on our work."

More like this

He added, "You only need to dip your toe into Twitter to realise just how much of an impact 'Big Kev' had on the ever-growing NFL fan base in the UK. When 70,000-plus fans pack into Twickenham Stadium this weekend for the NFC West divisional clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, my friend will have played a big role in putting those bottoms on seats."

Advertisement

Cadle's domestic coaching career brought him 30 titles, including five British basketball championships during spells at Glasgow, Kingston, Guildford and London Towers.