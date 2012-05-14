Over on Sky Sports 2, Manchester United's 1-0 win over Sunderland was watched by an average of 672,000 (a 5 per cent share) between 2:55pm and 5pm - up 141 per cent on the previous three-month slot average, and peaking at over 800,000 viewers.

On a day which saw Bolton and QPR playing to stay up, while north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham vied for third place, Sky Sports News proved a popular place to stay up to date. Its Soccer Saturday Show (airing this weekend on Sunday) was watched by an average of 502,000 viewers (a 3.6 per cent share) - up 181 per cent compared with the previous three-moth slot average - and garnered a peak audience of 907,000.

Meanwhile, Match of the Day was also a winner, drawing an average crowd of more than 4 million - a 31.2 per cent audience share - on BBC1 and BBC1 HD between 10:25pm and 12 midnight, with a peak of 5.6 million viewers.