Sky Blues help make Sky Sports the winners on Premier League final day
The satellite broadcaster and BBC’s Match of the Day scored strong figures as Manchester City and United vied for the title
Sky Sports channels netted great ratings with their coverage of the final day of the Premier League, as Manchester City snatched the title from rivals Manchester United after scoring twice in stoppage time.
An average of 1.72 million viewers (a 12.3 per cent share), and a peak audience of 3.10 million, watched Manchester City play relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers in the Live Super Sunday programme on Sky Sports 1 between 2pm and 6pm yesterday.
Over on Sky Sports 2, Manchester United's 1-0 win over Sunderland was watched by an average of 672,000 (a 5 per cent share) between 2:55pm and 5pm - up 141 per cent on the previous three-month slot average, and peaking at over 800,000 viewers.
On a day which saw Bolton and QPR playing to stay up, while north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham vied for third place, Sky Sports News proved a popular place to stay up to date. Its Soccer Saturday Show (airing this weekend on Sunday) was watched by an average of 502,000 viewers (a 3.6 per cent share) - up 181 per cent compared with the previous three-moth slot average - and garnered a peak audience of 907,000.
Meanwhile, Match of the Day was also a winner, drawing an average crowd of more than 4 million - a 31.2 per cent audience share - on BBC1 and BBC1 HD between 10:25pm and 12 midnight, with a peak of 5.6 million viewers.