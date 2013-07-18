*112 matches from across the Sky Bet Football League

*The Football League Play-Offs including all three finals

*15 matches from the Capital One Cup, including both legs of each semi-final and the final

*The Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Final and at least two matches from the preceding rounds

Sky Sports has confirmed this agreement encompasses television, broadband internet, video-on-demand and mobile services.

Barney Francis, Managing Director of Sky Sports, says: “This agreement offers Sky Sports viewers more matches, more choice and more drama from all 72 clubs across The Football League.”

To celebrate Sky Sports’ new line up of football programmes from Sky Sports 1 will replace the regular programming on Sky 2 (on Sky and other pay TV services) and Pick TV (on Freeview and You View) on Saturday 17th August.