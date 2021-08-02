Simone Biles will compete in Olympics 2020 beam final

US gymnast Simone Biles is set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics beam final on Tuesday.

USA Gymnastics posted on Twitter to confirm the news, stating: “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”

The multiple gold winner had withdrawn from the team final on 26th July, during which she didn’t complete the planned number of twists in her vault.

Biles went on to release a statement confirming she withdrew to focus on her mental health.

“After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on,” she said. “I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.

“We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don’t trust myself as much anymore. Maybe it’s getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world.”

The 24-year-old was competing on the vault when she lurched forward on the landing of one of her twists.

Biles added: “We’re not just athletes. We’re people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back. I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt. ​I feel like a lot of athletes speaking up has really helped.

“It’s so big, it’s the Olympic Games. At the end of the day we don’t want to be carried out of there on a stretcher.”

Biles’ decision to compete in the individual final is a chance for the megastar to win a seventh Olympic medal.

