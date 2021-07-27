Why Simone Biles pulled out of Olympics 2020 gymnastics team final

Simone Biles is out of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after leaving the women’s team gymnastics final.

The US megastar won four golds – including in the team event – and a bronze at Rio 2016 and her absence is a huge blow for the American team.

BBC commentator Matt Baker broke the news during the BBC Two coverage of the event, but couldn’t offer further details at the time. Since then, more details have emerged about Biles’ exit.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything we know about why Simone Biles has pulled out of the women’s gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020.

Why is Simone Biles out of the Olympics?

Biles was competing on the vault when the issue occurred. She appeared to be aiming for two and a half twists but could only manage one and a half during her attempt.

She lurched forward during her landing and left the vault area looking shaken, without a smile on her face.

Former gymnast star Beth Tweddle, working in the studio for BBC, said Biles looked a little ‘lost’ in the air and didn’t look herself.

Biles left the arena for treatment before returning to reportedly inform teammates she wouldn’t continue.

US news outlet NBC and Associated Press announced the news Biles would not return to the women’s team final, then US gymnastics confirmed the news without giving a reason.

BBC reporter John Watson, in Tokyo, commented that she is sitting in her tracksuit supporting teammates and was spotted flexing her ankles – a potential suggestion of the issue.

Watson also commented that her absence from the remainder of the team event may be precautionary as Biles still has all of the individual finals to come.

