It's a Photoshop job of course. They didn't actually tempt Cumberbatch away from filming new film Black Mass in Boston to whip on his cycling kit.

Now, there's being excited about the Tour and then there's just silliness. You'd never catch us at RadioTimes.com doing anything like this...

Surely a yellow jersey wouldn't have gone amiss. It's Sherlock. He'd be winning.

The Tour itself kicked off in Yorkshire over the weekend. Today the third stage sees competitors speed their way from Cambridge and through the streets of London. It'll finish up on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

Follow coverage live from 12pm on ITV