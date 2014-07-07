Sherlock's in lycra as Tour de France spirit hits BBC Three
Benedict Cumberbatch gets a cyclist-style makeover in honour of the 2014 Tour
Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch has had his iconic long coat and scarf look swapped for a bit of lycra as BBC Three's Twitter account gets in the Tour de France spirit.
"Everyone at the BBC is in lycra today in honour of the #TourdeFrance" it writes adding, "Even #Sherlock ;)"
It's a Photoshop job of course. They didn't actually tempt Cumberbatch away from filming new film Black Mass in Boston to whip on his cycling kit.
Now, there's being excited about the Tour and then there's just silliness. You'd never catch us at RadioTimes.com doing anything like this...
Surely a yellow jersey wouldn't have gone amiss. It's Sherlock. He'd be winning.
More like this
The Tour itself kicked off in Yorkshire over the weekend. Today the third stage sees competitors speed their way from Cambridge and through the streets of London. It'll finish up on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.