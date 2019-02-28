They travel to Salford to take on the Red Devils who struck back from a 14-point deficit to beat Hull KR 24-22 last weekend.

Salford suffered a heavy loss to Leeds in their second game of the season but have still enjoyed a strong start to 2019.

They have scored the most points in the league so far and will be determined to prove their mettle against the Saints.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Salford Red Devils v St Helens game on TV and online.

What time is the Salford Red Devils v St Helens game?

Salford Red Devils v St Helens begins at 7:45pm on Thursday 28th February 2019.

Where is Salford Red Devils v St Helens being played?

The game will take place at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford.

It can hold 12,000 fans and hosts regular Red Devils and Sale Sharks games.

How to watch and live stream Salford Red Devils v St Helens

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Salford Red Devils squad

Available squad: Bibby, Burke, Dudson, Evalds, Flanagan, Griffin, Hastings, Jones, Lussick, Lui, McCarthy, Murray, Nakubuwai, Olpherts, Sa’u, Sio, Tomkins, Turgut, Welham

Unavailable players: Chamberlain, Wood, Mossop

Head Coach: Ian Watson

St Helens squad

Available squad: Amor, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote, Costello, Fages, Grace, Knowles, Lees, Lomax, Makinson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paulo, Percival, Peyroux, Roby, Taia, Thompson, Walmsley

Unavailable players: Naiqama

Head Coach: Justin Holbrook

