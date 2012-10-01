Piers and Dec weren’t the only famous faces to sing the praises of our heroic golfers as public figures from music, film, politics, soap and sport took to Twitter to share their delight in last night’s events. Labour MP and former cabinet minister David Miliband tried to appeal to voters with a spot of cockney rhyming slang:

While footballer Phil Neville appears to be suffering from all the late night excitement.

One Direction star Niall Horan’s Twitter seemed to have suffered a technical glitch when he ranked Derby’s victory 1-0 over Nottingham Forest above Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph:

While former England footballer Michael Owen reflected on a stellar year of British sporting achievement:

And Stephen Fry chose to highlight the ever-intriguing conundrum of BBC Sports Personality of the Year (you wouldn’t want to be responsible for making that decision…)

Tom Felton (aka Draco Malfoy) took a break from potions class to tweet:

While over in Albert Square, EastEnders stalwart Adam Woodyatt - who plays Ian Beale - added his take on events:

But where would a major victory against our American rivals be without some gentle teasing of our defeated friends across the pond? Chrissy Power kicked off proceedings...

While Tony Cowards weighed in with:

But the humour wasn’t just confined to the Yanks, with trophy-lifting Chelsea captain John Terry bearing the brunt of some Twitter wit. David Schneider’s Photoshop handiwork is sure to provide a few laughs:

While Richie McCormack is pinning his political hopes on Europe’s team captain:

Amongst the jubilation, many long-term golfing fans and players took a moment to remember the late Seve Ballesteros – one of the Ryder Cup’s most iconic players who sadly passed away in May 2011 after suffering from a brain tumour. The hashtag #doitforseve did the rounds and a number of famous faces paid their tributes. Prolific tweeter Piers Morgan took a break from the tension to make reference to the five-time Ryder Cup winner:

While Dragon's Den businessman Peter Jones tweeted:

And beaten Team USA golfer Bubba Watson was remarkably gracious in defeat…

But Bubba wasn't the only participant to share his thoughts on the competition. In this digital age, tweeters were treated to the reactions of Europe’s ecstatic cup-winning team who found a moment in between celebrations to share their reactions with followers. Irish world no. 1 Rory McIlroy tweeted:

While his compatriot Graeme McDowell announced:

And their English teammate Luke Donald posted:

And one hell of a party it must have been!

But for the final word, let’s look to Europe’s team captain. José Maria Olazábal may not have a Twitter account, but @K_BJones shared some of his moving speech following his team’s dramatic victory:

