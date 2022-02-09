Wales v Scotland Six Nations 2022

The Welsh side simply couldn't contain Ireland on the opening weekend as they fell to a 29-7 defeat.

Wales take on Scotland in the second round of Six Nations 2022 matches live on TV this weekend with very different moods among the camps.

A lengthy injury list continues to trouble Wayne Pivac and this looks set to be a long tournament for the reigning champions.

Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details

On the other hand, Scotland made it back-to-back victories against England in the Six Nations as they secured a 20-17 win at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend's men dug deep to produce a gritty performance and got the job done effectively in the end.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Scotland on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Wales v Scotland on TV?

Wales v Scotland will take place on Saturday 12th February 2022.

Check out Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Ireland.

What TV channel is Wales v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC One from 1:15pm.

Coverage is also available on Welsh-language channel S4C.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of Wales' home matches.

How to live stream Wales v Scotland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Wales v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Wales v Scotland team news

Wales: TBC

Scotland: TBC

Wales v Scotland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (5/4) Draw (20/1) Scotland (3/4)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Wales v Scotland prediction Scotland showed plenty of grit to go with the obvious flashes of talent across their squad in their victory over England. They head into another showdown against a team on the rocks and should take full advantage. In 2022, winning in Cardiff doesn't appear to be quite the same ominous challenge it has been in recent years.