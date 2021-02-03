What channel is Wales v Ireland on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

Wales will be aiming for a much better showing in the 2021 edition of the Six Nations following a dismal defence of their title last time out.

The Welsh side lifted the lot in 2019 during a spectacular Grand Slam year inspired by legendary captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Coach Warren Gatland was replaced by Wayne Pivac and the results haven’t flowed so freely, to say the least.

Wales lost four of their five Six Nations fixtures in 2020 to finish a miserable fifth, but Pivac believes his side has more talent than their placing last time out would suggest.

On the other hand, Ireland were hit-and-miss in 2020 with signs of progress blended with underwhelming displays, including a less comfortable victory over Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup than they would have hoped.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Ireland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Ireland?

Wales v Ireland will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 7th February 2021.

What channel is Wales v Ireland?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2pm as well as Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to live stream Wales v Ireland

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wales v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Wales v Ireland team news

The Wales v Ireland team news hasn’t been filed yet, but once it is, we’ll bring you up to speed with the teams.

Both teams are scheduled to release their XV info at midday on Friday.

Wales v Ireland prediction

Wales have won just two of their last nine matches, and those triumphs came against Italy and Georgia. Respectfully, neither team boasts the pedigree of a side Wales should be mixing with.

They’ve failed to topple elite opposition since France in the 2019 World Cup, and while Ireland are also far from a smoothly-operating unit, they will head the Millennium Stadium with greater confidence than in most years.

Ireland are set for another middling tournament, neither wowing or imploding, but they should get the better of a Welsh side in turmoil.

Prediction: Ireland win

