After being stunned 36-5 by Ireland in Cork, Wales’ dismal championship doesn’t look set to improve anytime soon. Sitting bottom of the table, they now host the world’s third-ranked team.

The result against Ireland prompted Wales captain Hannah Jones to pen an open letter to supporters urging them to stick with the side.

France, meanwhile, remain on course for a Grand Slam decider with England on the final weekend. After a dazzling six-try win over Italy, it’s unlikely that Wales force them to deviate from that path.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v France on TV and online.

When is Wales v France?

Wales v France will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

The game takes place at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales.

What time is Wales v France kick-off?

Wales v France will kick off at 3:15pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Wales v France on?

Wales v France will not be shown live on any of the traditional BBC TV channels, though it will be broadcast for free online.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms, though not all on terrestrial TV.

How to live stream Wales v France online

Wales v France will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

Wales v France prediction

Wales will hopefully be fired up for this game to at least show their supporters their passion, but they’re still far behind France in technical ability, and will likely suffer a seventh straight loss.

If they manage to leave the Arms Park with a win, it’ll be a miraculous upset.

Prediction: - win

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.