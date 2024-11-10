Mick Byrne will no doubt ring the changes, with the likes of Eroni Mawi, Semi Radradra and several other key players now available for selection as the fixture falls inside the international window.

Warren Gatland’s Wales have yet to beat an international side in 2024, and should they fail to get a win across the autumn, the noise calling for change will be hard to quell.

Gatland has yet to really settle on a starting XV in his second tenure, especially across the backline and the centre pairings.

The biggest buoy to him will be the return of fly-half Gareth Anscombe at 33 years old, who can bring the stability to the side that they desperately miss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Fiji on TV and online.

When is Wales v Fiji?

Wales v Fiji will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

What time is Wales v Fiji kick-off?

Wales v Fiji will kick off at 1:40pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Wales v Fiji on?

Wales v Fiji will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Wales v Fiji online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Wales v Fiji key player to watch

Gareth Anscombe (Wales)

The Gloucester playmaker is likely to take the 10 jersey from the off, and Wales will be better for it. Often in Wales’ games this year, they have the chance to win but lack the cutting edge to snatch victory in decisive moments. Anscombe is a player who can lead a team to a win in those split-second instances.

Wales v Fiji prediction

Wales will take a win even if they do so by the ugliest of tactics and margins. At this moment, a win is all that matters, and getting their ball rolling while cementing a solid squad. Wales have slipped to 11th in the world rankings, and a win over Fiji is crucial to start their climb back to the top sides.

Prediction: WALES WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.