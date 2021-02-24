What channel is Wales v England Six Nations 2021 match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

For the second year in a row, England are playing catch-up in their Six Nations fixtures with a tricky trip to Wales next on the agenda.

Eddie Jones’ men were defeated by France in the opening round last year before going on to lift the trophy, and were toppled by Scotland in their 2021 opener.

They’re not out of the running just yet, but England will know they can’t afford any more slip-ups, and must rely on favours elsewhere if they are to catch France in pole position.

Wales went into the tournament in turmoil, with little expectation of ultimate victory, but a win over 14-man Ireland and an impressive, narrow triumph against Scotland has put them in the running.

Coach Wayne Pivac will see the England game as a potentially defining moment of his reign after failing to truly convince fans since taking charge following the 2019 World Cup. A win would boost his stock and place Wales in the driving seat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v England on TV and online.

When is Wales v England on TV?

Wales v England will take place on Saturday 27th February 2021.

Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v England will kick off at 4:45pm.

There are several Six Nations rugby games taking place this week including France v Scotland.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wales v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm.

You can watch all Wales matches on Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to live stream Wales v England online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wales v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Wales v England odds

Wales v England team news

Team news is yet to be confirmed for both Wales and England going into this one. We’ll bring you the latest details once the line-ups are confirmed at the times below:

Wales: Thursday midday

England: Thursday morning

Wales v England prediction

There could be fireworks in this one as an increasingly-confident Wales host England with a point to prove.

Both sides know that a win puts them in a good position to at least contend for the Six Nations crown, but it’s a more important encounter for England.

A boisterous Welsh crowd could’ve tipped the game in the hosts’ favour, but without that same home advantage, England will head to Cardiff without fear and, on paper, they’re the favourites to come out with the all-important win.

Prediction: England win

