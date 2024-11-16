Australia’s ability to create and thrive in chaotic play undid England in the end, and Wales will struggle to keep up if they lose their composure once again.

Gatland’s side looked quality in the opening 20 minutes, running up a 14-3 lead and dominating Fiji with their maul, but lost momentum after a flurry of cards and poor discipline.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt’s men are much improved since the summer, as evidenced by their Twickenham win.

He will likely include overseas-based players Will Skelton and Samu Kerevi in the squad, who are world-class players that could dominate in their areas.

When is Wales v Australia?

Wales v Australia will take place on Sunday 17th November 2024.

What time is Wales v Australia kick-off?

Wales v Australia will kick off at 4:10pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Australia on?

Wales v Australia will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream Wales v Australia online

Wales v Australia key player to watch

Jac Morgan (Australia)

The flanker returned to the Wales set-up after a lengthy injury, and now starts in the back row against Australia. A former captain, Morgan is an all-court player and excellent on both sides of the ball. His breakdown work will be crucial for keeping momentum on Wales’ side as the Wallabies attempt to untie them.

Wales v Australia prediction

Wales have had the upper-hand in this fixture in recent times aside from the summer Tests, but the Wallabies have upped their game, even if they did have a poor Rugby Championship. But they will be desperate for revenge after Wales hammered them in the World Cup last year.

Prediction: AUSTRALIA WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

